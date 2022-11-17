Facts

17:27 17.11.2022

Court sentences Girkin, Dubinsky And Kharchenko to life imprisonment, rules to detain them

1 min read
Court sentences Girkin, Dubinsky And Kharchenko to life imprisonment, rules to detain them

The District Court of The Hague sentenced two Russian citizens and one Ukrainian: Igor Girkin, Sergei Dubinsky, and Leonid Kharchenko to life imprisonment and decided to take them into custody.

All of them were found guilty of the crash of the Malaysian Airlines flight MH17 passenger liner, resulting in the death of 298 people. The fourth accused, Pulatov, has been found not guilty.

This decision was announced by presiding judge Hendrick Steinhaus in the final court session at the Schiphol Judicial Complex on Thursday.

The judge said that they didn’t see mitigating circumstances for the accused. According to the judge, their actions were deliberate, aimed at shooting down the plane, resulting in death. He stated that the court considered those actions grave, for which there can be only the heaviest punishment in the form of imprisonment. Steinhaus added that the court decided to punish Girkin, Dubinsky and Kharchenko in the form of life imprisonment and the court also decided to take them into custody.

Tags: #mh17

MORE ABOUT

18:14 17.11.2022
Court rules to pay more than EUR 16 mln in compensation to relatives of those killed in MH17 disaster

Court rules to pay more than EUR 16 mln in compensation to relatives of those killed in MH17 disaster

17:02 17.11.2022
Court in Netherlands finds Girkin, Dubinsky and Kharchenko guilty of crash of flight MH17, death of 298 people, Pulatov found not guilty

Court in Netherlands finds Girkin, Dubinsky and Kharchenko guilty of crash of flight MH17, death of 298 people, Pulatov found not guilty

09:32 17.11.2022
Netherlands to announce ruling on MH17 downing case

Netherlands to announce ruling on MH17 downing case

17:56 22.09.2022
Verdict on MH17 case to be announced on November 17

Verdict on MH17 case to be announced on November 17

14:21 24.06.2022
PACE: Flight MH17 shot down by a Russian-supplied Buk missile 'most convincing scenario by far'

PACE: Flight MH17 shot down by a Russian-supplied Buk missile 'most convincing scenario by far'

19:50 10.06.2022
MH17 trial finishes in the Netherlands, verdict is due at year end – JIT

MH17 trial finishes in the Netherlands, verdict is due at year end – JIT

20:29 16.05.2022
MH17 trial public stage may end on June 10

MH17 trial public stage may end on June 10

12:10 15.03.2022
Australia, Netherlands to appeal to ICAO to hold Russia accountable for downing of flight MH17 over Donbas – MFA

Australia, Netherlands to appeal to ICAO to hold Russia accountable for downing of flight MH17 over Donbas – MFA

12:54 07.03.2022
UN Intl Court of Justice hearings begin in Hague, MH17 case hearings against Russia resume in Schiphol

UN Intl Court of Justice hearings begin in Hague, MH17 case hearings against Russia resume in Schiphol

11:14 22.12.2021
Each close relative of those killed in MH17 disaster should be paid EUR 40,000 – Dutch prosecutor general

Each close relative of those killed in MH17 disaster should be paid EUR 40,000 – Dutch prosecutor general

AD

HOT NEWS

Death toll of missile strike on residential building in Volniansk increased to seven – K.Tymoshenko

Court in Netherlands finds Girkin, Dubinsky and Kharchenko guilty of crash of flight MH17, death of 298 people, Pulatov found not guilty

Zelensky: Ukraine may agree to transit of Russian ammonia only after exchange of prisoners according to 'all for all' formula

As result of missile attack in suburbs of Zaporizhia, at least four killed, people remain under rubble

Zelensky: Ukrainian experts to participate in investigation of fall of missiles in Poland

LATEST

Kuleba, Rau agree to cooperate openly on incident caused by Russian missile terror, Ukrainian experts arrive in Poland

Lubinets about tortures in occupied Kherson: I've never seen such a scale before

Death toll of missile strike on residential building in Volniansk increased to seven – K.Tymoshenko

Zelensky signs decree appointing ex-prosecutor general Venediktova as Ambassador of Ukraine to Switzerland

Finland to provide Ukraine with military assistance worth EUR 55 mln

Number of victims due to strike on Dnipro increases to 23 people – region’s head

Traffic of mobile operators grows by 50% during shelling of Ukraine's territory – Vodafone Ukraine

Zelensky: Ukraine may agree to transit of Russian ammonia only after exchange of prisoners according to 'all for all' formula

As result of missile attack in suburbs of Zaporizhia, at least four killed, people remain under rubble

US General Milley says Russia lost war in Ukraine strategically, operationally, tactically

AD
AD
AD
AD