Facts

10:57 17.11.2022

All sides agree to extend Black Sea Grain Initiative – UN secretary-general

1 min read
All sides agree to extend Black Sea Grain Initiative – UN secretary-general

All parties to the Black Sea Grain Initiative, i.e. Russia, Turkey and Ukraine, have agreed on its extension, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Thursday.

"I welcome the agreement by all parties to continue the Black Sea Grain Initiative to facilitate the safe navigation of export of grain, foodstuffs and fertilizers from Ukraine," Guterres said in a statement published on the UN website.

The grain deal is essential to bring down the prices of food and fertilizer and avoid a global food crisis, Guterres said. "The Black Sea Grain Initiative continues to demonstrate the importance of discreet diplomacy in the context of finding multilateral solutions," he said.

"The United Nations is also fully committed to removing the remaining obstacles to exporting food and fertilizers from the Russian Federation," he said.

Earlier on Thursday Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said that it had been agreed to extend the deal for 120 days.

Two documents were signed by the UN, Russia, Turkey and Ukraine in Istanbul on July 22 to open a grain corridor from three Ukrainian ports – Chornomorsk, Odesa and Pivdenny.

Tags: #grain_deal

MORE ABOUT

09:52 17.11.2022
Grain Initiative extended for another 120 days

Grain Initiative extended for another 120 days

13:42 12.11.2022
Four ships to deliver Ukrainian wheat, corn to China, Italy, Turkey as part of 'Grain Initiative'

Four ships to deliver Ukrainian wheat, corn to China, Italy, Turkey as part of 'Grain Initiative'

09:19 09.11.2022
Ukraine working on expanding grain initiative – Zelensky

Ukraine working on expanding grain initiative – Zelensky

10:56 03.11.2022
Ukraine did not accept any new obligations that go beyond those already existing in grain deal – MFA

Ukraine did not accept any new obligations that go beyond those already existing in grain deal – MFA

AD

HOT NEWS

Number of victims of strike on Dnipro increases to eight – mayor

Two cruise missiles shot down over Kyiv – military administration

Shmyhal: Now our gas production, Pivdenmash in Dnipro being bombed

Netherlands to announce ruling on MH17 downing case

Signatory countries of Budapest Memo could sign new agreement – Zelensky

LATEST

After war Ukraine to be member of EU, NATO, in equal competitive conditions – Ukrainian PM

Number of victims of strike on Dnipro increases to eight – mayor

Two cruise missiles shot down over Kyiv – military administration

Shmyhal: Now our gas production, Pivdenmash in Dnipro being bombed

Netherlands to announce ruling on MH17 downing case

Zelensky informs UK, Canadian PMs on another Russian missile attack, calls for more assistance to Ukraine

Signatory countries of Budapest Memo could sign new agreement – Zelensky

Zelensky has no doubt that rocket that fell in Poland isn’t Ukrainian

Stoltenberg: There’s no indication of deliberate attack or that Russia planning any offensive military actions against NATO Allies

Verkhovna Rada ratifies cooperation memo with NATO under PfP program

AD
AD
AD
AD