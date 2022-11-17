All sides agree to extend Black Sea Grain Initiative – UN secretary-general

All parties to the Black Sea Grain Initiative, i.e. Russia, Turkey and Ukraine, have agreed on its extension, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Thursday.

"I welcome the agreement by all parties to continue the Black Sea Grain Initiative to facilitate the safe navigation of export of grain, foodstuffs and fertilizers from Ukraine," Guterres said in a statement published on the UN website.

The grain deal is essential to bring down the prices of food and fertilizer and avoid a global food crisis, Guterres said. "The Black Sea Grain Initiative continues to demonstrate the importance of discreet diplomacy in the context of finding multilateral solutions," he said.

"The United Nations is also fully committed to removing the remaining obstacles to exporting food and fertilizers from the Russian Federation," he said.

Earlier on Thursday Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said that it had been agreed to extend the deal for 120 days.

Two documents were signed by the UN, Russia, Turkey and Ukraine in Istanbul on July 22 to open a grain corridor from three Ukrainian ports – Chornomorsk, Odesa and Pivdenny.