Zelensky warns Russia against attempts to blow up Kakhovka HPP

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky warned the Russian leadership against attempts to blow up Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant (HPP).

"I want now once again and separately to warn everyone in Moscow who makes the appropriate decisions: any of your attempts to blow up Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant and flood our territory and dehydrate Zaporizhia nuclear power plant will mean declaring war on the whole world. Think about what will happen to you," he said in a video staement on Wednesday.