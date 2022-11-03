Facts

13:24 03.11.2022

Zelensky thanks Erdogan for participation in preserving 'grain deal,' counts on Turkey's support in issue of return of Ukrainian prisoners

1 min read
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky held a conversation with President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan and discussed further steps to return Ukrainian prisoners of war and political prisoners.

"I thanked Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for his active participation in preserving the grain deal, for his steadfast support of sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine. We discussed further steps to return Ukraine POWs and political prisoners. I also count on support of Turkey," he said on Twitter.

In turn, the press service of the President of Turkey said the telephone conversation between the two leaders concerned the latest events of the Russian war against Ukraine.

"President Erdoğan stated that diplomatic efforts on the basis of an approach aimed at completely restoring Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty should be intensified in order to end the war with a just solution," the service said on Twitter.

Tags: #grain #erdogan #zelensky

