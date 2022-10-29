Facts

11:34 29.10.2022

Russia trying to turn Kherson region into exclusion zone - Zelensky

2 min read
Russia trying to turn Kherson region into exclusion zone - Zelensky

Russia is trying to make the occupied part of Kherson region an "exclusion zone," President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video message on Friday.

"In fact, they are dismantling the entire existing healthcare system there. The invaders decided to close medical institutions in cities, take out equipment, ambulances - just everything ... They put pressure on doctors who still remain in the occupied areas to move to the Russian territory. First of all, this concerns Kherson region," he said.

According to the president, “Russia is making Kherson a zone without civilization, without elementary things available in most countries of the world. Before Russia came, this region, like all other regions of Ukraine, was quite normal and safe, all social services were guaranteed to people there ... Life was guaranteed there. And now Russia is trying to make Kherson region literally an exclusion zone. The world must respond to this."

"Our Foreign Ministry, all our representatives inform international organizations and partners about this new escalation step of the occupiers," Zelensky said.

He appealed "to all our people who are in these occupied cities and regions: please do everything to help each other - in spite of any actions of the occupiers."

"The Ukrainian flag will return. We will return normal life. But we need to endure this time. The time when, even formally, the occupiers confirm that they cannot stay on the territory of Ukraine, and therefore they are already trying to steal medical equipment and enslave medical personnel," Zelensky said.

Tags: #kherson_region

MORE ABOUT

10:47 25.10.2022
Ukrainian military shoot down third Russian helicopter in past 24 hours – AFU Air Forces

Ukrainian military shoot down third Russian helicopter in past 24 hours – AFU Air Forces

13:48 15.10.2022
Ukrainian military destroy Russian helicopter, Shahed-136 UAV in Kherson region

Ukrainian military destroy Russian helicopter, Shahed-136 UAV in Kherson region

14:36 12.10.2022
Invaders bring Iranian instructors to Kherson region, Crimea to launch kamikaze drones

Invaders bring Iranian instructors to Kherson region, Crimea to launch kamikaze drones

16:49 08.10.2022
AFU liberate village of Shevchenkove in Kherson region – regional authorities

AFU liberate village of Shevchenkove in Kherson region – regional authorities

16:08 06.10.2022
UFU take control of 29 settlements in Kherson direction since Oct 1

UFU take control of 29 settlements in Kherson direction since Oct 1

09:37 06.10.2022
Three settlements liberated from pseudo-referendum in Kherson region in 24 hours

Three settlements liberated from pseudo-referendum in Kherson region in 24 hours

18:29 04.10.2022
More than 50 residential areas liberated in Kherson region – Enin

More than 50 residential areas liberated in Kherson region – Enin

18:39 08.09.2022
Settlements located near front line in Kherson region on verge of destruction – region’s head

Settlements located near front line in Kherson region on verge of destruction – region’s head

18:11 02.09.2022
AFU destroys ferry crossing of occupiers across Dnieper in Kherson region

AFU destroys ferry crossing of occupiers across Dnieper in Kherson region

18:19 31.08.2022
Situation in Kherson region remains difficult, active hostilities continue – local authorities

Situation in Kherson region remains difficult, active hostilities continue – local authorities

AD

HOT NEWS

Invaders hit critical infrastructure in Zaporizhia, consequences being specified - regional administration head

Zelensky: Current wave of mobilization in Russia not last

New air defense equipment arrives in Kyiv – Klitschko

Klitschko: Ukrenergo specialists working to eliminate electricity shortage in 2-3 weeks

Only about 100 ZNPP employees sign contracts with Rosatom under pressure – Energoatom

LATEST

Invaders hit critical infrastructure in Zaporizhia, consequences being specified - regional administration head

Zelensky: Current wave of mobilization in Russia not last

Invaders report on their channels that they to regard Enerhodar residents as Russian citizens from Oct 30

New air defense equipment arrives in Kyiv – Klitschko

Klitschko: Ukrenergo specialists working to eliminate electricity shortage in 2-3 weeks

Only about 100 ZNPP employees sign contracts with Rosatom under pressure – Energoatom

Ukraine receives 2.3 mln doses of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine under COVAX initiative

More than 300 Shahed-136 drones shot down already – Air Force

Putin continues to reject idea of Ukrainian sovereignty that is fundamentally incompatible with serious negotiations – ISW

Yermak discusses with Sullivan army's need for ammunition

AD
AD
AD
AD