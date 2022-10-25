Zelensky: Ukraine defends its independence during eight months of war

During eight months of the war, Ukraine defended the independence of the state and Russia cannot change this, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video message on Monday evening.

“Today is exactly eight months of full-scale war. What has been achieved over this time? We have defended the independence of our state - and Russia cannot change that already,” he said.

According to him, “we are liberating the Ukrainian land step by step. Donbas, Kharkiv region, Kherson region are now heard. But Zaporizhia region and Crimea will be heard as well - the time will come and all of Ukraine will be free.”

“Ukraine is breaking the so-called ‘second army of the world’ - and from now on, Russia will only be a beggar. They are begging for something in Iran, they are trying to squeeze something out of Western countries making up various nonsense about Ukraine,” he said.

According to Zelensky, “Russian potential is being wasted now on this madness - on a war against our state and the entire free world. There was gas influence - not anymore. There was military influence - it is evaporating. There was political weight - now there is an increasing isolation. There were ideological ambitions - now there’s only disgust.”

“And this is a very important change in the configuration in our part of Eurasia - the more of its potential Russia loses now, the more real freedom all peoples will get both next to Russia and within its borders. Ukraine - first of all,” the president said.