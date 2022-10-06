Facts

19:18 06.10.2022

European Political Community can become Community of Peace – Zelensky

2 min read
The European Political Community has a real possibility of becoming a European Community of Peace, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said.

"Dear leaders of Europe! At this first meeting of ours in this format, I would like to congratulate you on the establishment of our new political initiative. I would like to congratulate you on the fact that, thanks to this initiative, we have received not just another format of cooperation in Europe, but an extremely powerful opportunity to restore peace in Europe," he said in a video address at the summit of the European Political Community in Prague.

"Peace! That Ukraine needs so much. That absolutely every country presented here today needs," the head of state said.

He also drew attention to the fact that there were no representatives of Russia at the summit.

"A state that geographically seems to belong to Europe, but from the point of view of its values and behavior is the most anti-European state in the world," Zelensky said.

According to him, Ukraine and European leaders are now in a strong position to direct all possible powers of Europe to end the war and guarantee long-term peace – for Ukraine, for Europe, for the world.

"Ukraine is only the first battlefield this state has entered. […] In 225 days of full-scale war, we have all already shown that Europe can influence the issues of war and peace. But now – all together – we must ensure that the formula for war is completely blocked and the formula for peace is fully implemented," the president said.

"So, let's do it! And let today be the starting point. The point from which Europe and the entire free world will move to guaranteed peace for all of us. It is possible," he said.

