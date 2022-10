Air defense systems of Ukrainian Air Force destroy six Iranian kamikaze drones in south

Air defense units of the Ukrainian Air Force destroyed six Iranian Shahed-136 kamikaze drones of the enemy in the south, the Armed Forces reported.

"Six kamikaze drones were destroyed by air defense units of the Air Force in the south of the country," the statement said.

It is noted that on the night of Wednesday, October 5, the Russian occupation forces attacked Ukraine with Shahed-136 kamikaze drones.