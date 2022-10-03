Kuleba, Stoltenberg agree to maintain dialogue regarding Ukraine's application for NATO membership

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and Secretary General of the North Atlantic Alliance Jens Stoltenberg have agreed to maintain a dialogue regarding Ukraine's application to join NATO.

"Building on his dialogue with Volodymyr Zelensky, I had a call with Jens Stoltenberg to brief him in detail on Ukraine's membership application. We agreed to keep in contact on the matter and discussed NATO's further practical steps to support Ukraine in countering Russian aggression," Kuleba wrote on Twitter on Saturday evening.

As reported, on Friday, Ukraine applied for NATO membership under a fast-track procedure, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said.