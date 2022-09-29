Four marines, two civilians returned to Ukraine as part of next exchange of prisoners - Yermak

As part of the next prisoner exchange, four marines and two civilians returned to Ukraine, head of the President’s Office Andriy Yermak said.

"So, there are even more of our people at home. Another prisoner exchange took place. We have returned six of our people - four marines and two civilians," Yermak wrote on Telegram.

Officers Oleksiy Bulakhov and Mykola Kostenko, as well as soldiers Liudmyla Herasymenko and Ivan Zemliany are among them. Andrusha Victoria and Mayboroda Yana are among civilians.

As reported on the Telegram channel of the head of the President’s Office, on March 27, Russian soldiers took Andrusha Victoria from home because they found data on enemy equipment in her phone, which she transmitted to the AFU. Subsequently, she was taken to the Russian Federation and kept in Kursk pretrial detention center.

Mayboroda Yana was captured due to the fact that photos of Russian equipment on the territory of the Chornobyl zone were found in her phone.

The military participated in the battles for Mariupol.

As Yermak noted, negotiations on the exchange of prisoners of war with the Russian side are continuing.

"Exchanges continue. Our goal is to get all our people back. We are working non-stop on this, and we will definitely do it," he wrote, adding that only this month Ukraine returned 235 people.