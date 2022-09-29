Facts

14:58 29.09.2022

Estonia to discontinue use of Russian gas before end of this year or by Jan 1

1 min read
Estonia to discontinue use of Russian gas before end of this year or by Jan 1

The Estonian government at a meeting on Thursday decided to impose from January 1 mandatory national sanctions on Russian gas, Estonian Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu told reporters.

"The government expressed its political will to discontinue the use of Russian gas in spring, but now it has been envisaged as a legally binding measure. Estonia is introducing a legally binding national sanction on Russian gas from January 1 or before the end of this year," Reinsalu said.

The European Commission has suggested a new package of anti-Russian sanctions that envisages a ban on the export of some goods and a ban on the import of certain goods and services and applies these sanctions to the regions of Ukraine where referendums on their accession to Russia have been held, he said.

Tags: #gas #estonia

MORE ABOUT

16:41 27.09.2022
Podoliak calls accident at Nord Stream terrorist attack planned by Russia

Podoliak calls accident at Nord Stream terrorist attack planned by Russia

15:18 27.09.2022
Launch of Baltic Pipe gas pipeline gives Ukraine extra opportunities – Energy Minister

Launch of Baltic Pipe gas pipeline gives Ukraine extra opportunities – Energy Minister

18:08 20.09.2022
MGU supervisory board delays liquidation of company to save positions, salaries – GTSOU head

MGU supervisory board delays liquidation of company to save positions, salaries – GTSOU head

16:54 14.09.2022
Ukraine will accumulate 14.5-15 bcm of gas by heating season - premier

Ukraine will accumulate 14.5-15 bcm of gas by heating season - premier

16:31 13.09.2022
Possible cessation of Russian gas transit not to disrupt heating season, main risks are military – Naftogaz CEO

Possible cessation of Russian gas transit not to disrupt heating season, main risks are military – Naftogaz CEO

12:41 31.08.2022
GTSOU slightly cuts net profit in 2021 with fall in transit by one quarter – CEO

GTSOU slightly cuts net profit in 2021 with fall in transit by one quarter – CEO

11:58 31.08.2022
Ukraine accumulates 13 bcm of gas in UGS facilities – GTSOU head

Ukraine accumulates 13 bcm of gas in UGS facilities – GTSOU head

18:19 29.08.2022
Winter won't be comfortable, but Russia must be put in its place – Zelensky says addressing French businesspeople

Winter won't be comfortable, but Russia must be put in its place – Zelensky says addressing French businesspeople

17:51 29.08.2022
Norway may allocate about $200 mln to Ukraine for gas purchase – media

Norway may allocate about $200 mln to Ukraine for gas purchase – media

17:11 29.08.2022
Zelensky calls on Europe to use Ukrainian gas storage facilities

Zelensky calls on Europe to use Ukrainian gas storage facilities

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian intelligence considers threat of use of tactical nuclear weapons by Russia ‘very high’

Fires at power units of ZNPP not recorded, possible that animals trip Russian mines – Energoatom

Zelensky convenes urgent meeting of NSDC on Friday

Four marines, two civilians returned to Ukraine as part of next exchange of prisoners - Yermak

Energoatom doesn't confirm info about fire at 2nd power unit of ZNPP

LATEST

Zaluzhny discusses mobilization in Russia, need for weapons with Commander of US European Command, Chairman of US Joint Chiefs of Staff

Ukrainian intelligence considers threat of use of tactical nuclear weapons by Russia ‘very high’

Fires at power units of ZNPP not recorded, possible that animals trip Russian mines – Energoatom

Zelensky convenes urgent meeting of NSDC on Friday

Four marines, two civilians returned to Ukraine as part of next exchange of prisoners - Yermak

Energoatom doesn't confirm info about fire at 2nd power unit of ZNPP

Finland closing border for Russian tourists on Friday

Belarus prepares to receive 20,000 mobilized Russian soldiers – intelligence

NATO views Nord Stream damage as sabotage – statement

Russia conscripts 2,000 people from Crimea to Kherson region, incl Crimean Tatars – General Staff

AD
AD
AD
AD