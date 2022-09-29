Estonia to discontinue use of Russian gas before end of this year or by Jan 1

The Estonian government at a meeting on Thursday decided to impose from January 1 mandatory national sanctions on Russian gas, Estonian Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu told reporters.

"The government expressed its political will to discontinue the use of Russian gas in spring, but now it has been envisaged as a legally binding measure. Estonia is introducing a legally binding national sanction on Russian gas from January 1 or before the end of this year," Reinsalu said.

The European Commission has suggested a new package of anti-Russian sanctions that envisages a ban on the export of some goods and a ban on the import of certain goods and services and applies these sanctions to the regions of Ukraine where referendums on their accession to Russia have been held, he said.