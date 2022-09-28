Facts

10:38 28.09.2022

Invaders lose 400 military, six tanks, one cruise missile in past 24 hours

Invaders lose 400 military, six tanks, one cruise missile in past 24 hours

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Russian army has lost about 58,150 personnel, 2,312 tanks, 4,889 armored combat vehicles, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.

"The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24 to September 28 approximately amounted to about 58,150 people of military personnel (plus 400), 2,312 tanks (plus six) units, 4,889 armored combat vehicles (plus eight) units, 1,381 artillery systems (plus three) units, 331 MLRS, 175 air defense equipment, 262 aircraft (plus one) units, 224 helicopters, 989 operational-tactical level UAVs (plus 12), 242 cruise missiles (plus one), 15 ships/boats, 3,742 motor vehicles and tankers (plus 12) units, and 131 units of special equipment," the message posted on Facebook says.

It is noted that the enemy suffered the greatest losses in Kramatorsk and Donetsk directions.

 

