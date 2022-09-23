Facts

13:50 23.09.2022

Ukraine waging defensive war, it won’t attack Russian territory – dpty defense minister

2 min read
Ukraine waging defensive war, it won’t attack Russian territory – dpty defense minister

Ukraine is waging a defensive war and will not attack the territory of the Russian Federation, said Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Hanna Maliar.

"Our task is to liberate our territories, we are niether aggressors, nor invaders, we are waging a defensive war, within which there can be offensive actions, we have seen this. By the way, if we are talking about the liberation of a part of Kharkiv region, the Ukrainian army carried out such an offensive for the first time, this is unique, because we were always preparing for defense, we were not going to attack anyone. Now our doctrine is that we are waging a defensive war, so we will not attack foreign territories, we are returning our own," Maliar said in an interview published on the ISLND TV YouTube channel.

The Deputy Minister stressed that Ukraine adheres to all norms of international law.

"We are not Russians, one need to be clearly aware of this. And no matter how much we joke about these topics, these are really the number one topics for folklore right now - how and where we will celebrate the victory. But if we talk seriously about these things, Ukraine adheres to all the norms of international law, and we guarantee it from our side that we comply with them," said Maliar, adding that "there are different ways to influence the shortening of the life of this empire."

Tags: #ukraine #defense

MORE ABOUT

17:03 23.09.2022
Zelensky: Ukraine loses about 50 servicemen daily

Zelensky: Ukraine loses about 50 servicemen daily

20:12 21.09.2022
Zaluzhny: No statements by leadership of aggressor country will affect our readiness to fight for our freedom

Zaluzhny: No statements by leadership of aggressor country will affect our readiness to fight for our freedom

13:18 21.09.2022
Amazon cancels fee for Ukrainian entrepreneurs in EU, UK markets for one year

Amazon cancels fee for Ukrainian entrepreneurs in EU, UK markets for one year

14:12 20.09.2022
Possibility of transferring modern tanks to Ukraine being discussed – Pentagon

Possibility of transferring modern tanks to Ukraine being discussed – Pentagon

12:25 20.09.2022
EU Council approves extra aid to Ukraine worth EUR 5 bln

EU Council approves extra aid to Ukraine worth EUR 5 bln

15:40 19.09.2022
Ukraine sees increased COVID-19 incidence – Kuzin

Ukraine sees increased COVID-19 incidence – Kuzin

11:34 17.09.2022
Blinken's visit to Ukraine on behalf of U.S. president intended to show his enduring support – Brink

Blinken's visit to Ukraine on behalf of U.S. president intended to show his enduring support – Brink

18:32 15.09.2022
Ukraine and Europe must jointly respond to challenges of upcoming winter – Zelensky after meeting with von der Leyen

Ukraine and Europe must jointly respond to challenges of upcoming winter – Zelensky after meeting with von der Leyen

14:13 15.09.2022
Concept of economic Ramstein group for Ukraine still stalled – EBRD Deputy Executive Director Shevalev

Concept of economic Ramstein group for Ukraine still stalled – EBRD Deputy Executive Director Shevalev

13:07 15.09.2022
Ukraine receives first EUR 500 mln from EIB Ukraine Solidarity Urgent Response package

Ukraine receives first EUR 500 mln from EIB Ukraine Solidarity Urgent Response package

AD

HOT NEWS

Law enforcers exhume 436 bodies from mass burial site near Izium, majority have signs of violent death – Syniehubov

Two Russian UAVs shot down over Dnipropetrovsk region

Zelensky: Ukraine loses about 50 servicemen daily

Zelensky: I would like China to help Ukraine

IAEA plans to extend its mission at ZNPP - Shmyhal

LATEST

Law enforcers exhume 436 bodies from mass burial site near Izium, majority have signs of violent death – Syniehubov

NBU approves renaming Alfa-Bank Ukraine as Sense Bank

Two Russian UAVs shot down over Dnipropetrovsk region

Zelensky appoints Oleksiy Makeyev as Ukraine's ambassador to Germany

Putin seeks to restore USSR, death of people is part of plan – Zelensky in interview with Alain Delon

Some 35 private houses, six multi-apartment buildings damaged in night shelling attack on Mykolaiv

Zelensky: I would like China to help Ukraine

Maasikas: Ukraine will get all our help to win war, have Russian war criminals prosecuted

Olena Zelenska presents her charitable foundation in USA

IAEA plans to extend its mission at ZNPP - Shmyhal

AD
AD
AD
AD