Facts

15:17 22.09.2022

Erdogan: Ukraine-Russia POW swap mediated by Turkey is important step towards ending war

1 min read
Erdogan: Ukraine-Russia POW swap mediated by Turkey is important step towards ending war

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that the exchange of prisoners of war (POWs) between the Russian Federation and Ukraine, which took place on Wednesday as a result of his negotiations with the heads of both states, is a step towards ending the war.

"According to the head of state, the exchange of prisoners between Russia and Ukraine, achieved through the mediation of Turkey, is an important step towards ending the war. The Turkish leader added that Ankara continues to make efforts to achieve peace between Moscow and Kyiv," the Turkish Anadolu Agency writes.

Erdogan expressed gratitude to Zelensky and Putin for agreeing on the exchange of prisoners of war and to everyone who made efforts in this process.

The publication also reported that US national security adviser Jacob Sullivan thanked Turkey for mediating the exchange of prisoners of war between Ukraine and Russia. "I express my gratitude to the Turkish government for its decisive contribution to the implementation of the grain deal, as well as for mediating the exchange of prisoners between Ukraine and Russia," he said.

Tags: #erdogan #pows

MORE ABOUT

18:56 20.09.2022
Zelensky discuses topical security issues with Erdogan

Zelensky discuses topical security issues with Erdogan

10:56 02.09.2022
ICRC Director General intends to discuss expanding access to Ukrainian POWs during his visit to Russia

ICRC Director General intends to discuss expanding access to Ukrainian POWs during his visit to Russia

18:51 26.08.2022
First batch of letters from Ukrainian POWs in Russia arrives in Ukraine

First batch of letters from Ukrainian POWs in Russia arrives in Ukraine

09:18 19.08.2022
Erdogan on situation at ZNPP: We don’t want to experience another Chornobyl

Erdogan on situation at ZNPP: We don’t want to experience another Chornobyl

18:15 18.08.2022
Zelensky, Erdoğan discuss Russian theft of Ukrainian grain, ZNPP issue, defense cooperation

Zelensky, Erdoğan discuss Russian theft of Ukrainian grain, ZNPP issue, defense cooperation

16:19 18.08.2022
Erdoğan arrives in Lviv

Erdoğan arrives in Lviv

11:33 17.08.2022
Erdoğan plans to discuss steps to end Russian-Ukrainian war in Lviv – media

Erdoğan plans to discuss steps to end Russian-Ukrainian war in Lviv – media

14:44 05.08.2022
After Erdogan's meeting with Putin, Turkey's contact with Ukraine would be correct – Ambassador

After Erdogan's meeting with Putin, Turkey's contact with Ukraine would be correct – Ambassador

18:55 11.07.2022
Erdogan, Zelensky discuss issue of exporting Ukrainian grain over phone – Turkish media

Erdogan, Zelensky discuss issue of exporting Ukrainian grain over phone – Turkish media

13:08 30.06.2022
Erdogan tells Biden Ankara trying to resolve Ukrainian grain export issue with balanced policy

Erdogan tells Biden Ankara trying to resolve Ukrainian grain export issue with balanced policy

AD

HOT NEWS

Situation with infrastructure in Izium close to apocalyptic – dpty mayor

Departure of male students of foreign universities abroad during martial law banned from Sept 14 – State Border Guard Service

Zelensky: we get 200 soldiers for one fan of Russia – Medvedchuk

Zelensky presents 'Ukraine's peace formula' at UN General Assembly session

Russia violates UN charter – Biden

LATEST

Situation with infrastructure in Izium close to apocalyptic – dpty mayor

MFA thanks Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia for mediation efforts to release Ukrainian POWs

Verdict on MH17 case to be announced on November 17

Ukraine feels constant support from Italy – Zelensky

Victor Pinchuk Foundation opens Russian War Crimes Exhibition at Ukrainian Institute of America in New York

One person killed, five wounded in enemy attack on Zaporizhia

Departure of male students of foreign universities abroad during martial law banned from Sept 14 – State Border Guard Service

UK to sustain or increase military aid to Ukraine for as long as it takes – Truss

Zelensky: we get 200 soldiers for one fan of Russia – Medvedchuk

Grossi reports on work on aspects of creating security protection zone around ZNPP

AD
AD
AD
AD