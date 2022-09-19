Facts

Shmyhal, First Lady of Ukraine arrive in London to honor memory of Elizabeth II

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal has said that together with the First Lady of Ukraine, Olena Zelenska, he arrived in London to pay respects to Queen Elizabeth II.

"At the invitation of the British side, we arrived in London today to pay homage to Her Majesty King Elizabeth II and express condolences on behalf of the President, Government and people of Ukraine. The Queen enjoyed great public and favor in the United Kingdom. She was also admired far beyond the borders of the Kingdom, including Ukraine," Shmyhal wrote on the Telegram channel on Sunday evening.

The Prime Minister also noted that Elizabeth II "was the head of state who was one of the first to lend a helping hand when Ukraine faced the barbaric Russian invasion. States that are still doing everything possible to bring our victory closer."

In addition, Shmyhal expressed gratitude to the Government of the United Kingdom.

The state funeral ceremony of Queen Elizabeth II, who died on September 8, is to take place in London on Monday.

