Facts

16:05 14.09.2022

Ukraine to introduce Israeli security model in public places after war – Shmyhal

1 min read
Ukraine to introduce Israeli security model in public places after war – Shmyhal

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal has said that Ukraine will switch to the Israeli security model in public places after the end of hostilities.

"The country and society now understand that during the war security has become a key factor for everything... After the end of this war, I am sure that, despite all our encouraging expectations, security will become the No. 1 priority for our society," he said at a press conference on Wednesday.

"This are both the army and life security. Starting from schools, hospitals, crowded places… Shopping malls should be provided with necessary mechanisms. In short, the Israeli model, when there are guards at the entrance to every building with a crowd of people, some have frames, which do not allow carrying weapons. All this awaits us," he said.

The PM noted that work is underway on such a concept of approach to ensuring law and order. He said that, among other things, it may provide for the employment of a large number of war veterans. Also, according to Shmyhal, such a new approach will also affect construction standards, in particular, the presence of bomb shelters.

Tags: #security #shmyhal

MORE ABOUT

16:35 14.09.2022
Draft state budget for 2023 based on exchange rate forecast of UAH 37/$1 in late 2022, about UAH 42/$1 on average in 2023 – PM

Draft state budget for 2023 based on exchange rate forecast of UAH 37/$1 in late 2022, about UAH 42/$1 on average in 2023 – PM

16:04 14.09.2022
Shmyhal: In case of impossibility to quickly restore critical infrastructure destroyed by Russia in winter people will be evacuated

Shmyhal: In case of impossibility to quickly restore critical infrastructure destroyed by Russia in winter people will be evacuated

10:35 13.09.2022
Cabinet will allocate UAH 400 mln for restoration of damaged energy facilities, aid to de-occupied territories

Cabinet will allocate UAH 400 mln for restoration of damaged energy facilities, aid to de-occupied territories

11:39 10.09.2022
Shmyhal, US Treasury Secretary discuss strengthening Ukraine's financial capabilities

Shmyhal, US Treasury Secretary discuss strengthening Ukraine's financial capabilities

17:51 05.09.2022
Shmyhal: Ukraine, EU sign five agreements at once that bring our country closer to joining EU

Shmyhal: Ukraine, EU sign five agreements at once that bring our country closer to joining EU

17:19 05.09.2022
Sefcovic to Shmyhal: We will bring Ukraine-EU cooperation on important raw materials to new level

Sefcovic to Shmyhal: We will bring Ukraine-EU cooperation on important raw materials to new level

16:44 05.09.2022
Shmyhal: Ukraine interested in creating EU military mission

Shmyhal: Ukraine interested in creating EU military mission

16:16 05.09.2022
Borrell to Shmyhal: EU to continue supporting Ukraine on its way to European Union

Borrell to Shmyhal: EU to continue supporting Ukraine on its way to European Union

13:53 25.08.2022
Shmyhal to visit Germany in early Sept

Shmyhal to visit Germany in early Sept

19:01 24.08.2022
State budget receives $3 bln in grant aid from USA via World Bank mechanism – Shmyhal

State budget receives $3 bln in grant aid from USA via World Bank mechanism – Shmyhal

AD

HOT NEWS

Shmyhal: In case of impossibility to quickly restore critical infrastructure destroyed by Russia in winter people will be evacuated

Lithuania provides Ukraine with military aid worth EUR 200 mln - Defense Minister

Zelensky raises Ukrainian flag in liberated Izium

Enemy losses for past day amount to 350 military personnel, five tanks, 11 artillery systems, two aircraft and two helicopters

Kremlin admits its defeat in Kharkiv region, first Russia’s defeat in war against Ukraine – ISW

LATEST

Oligarchic clans lose influence on Ukrainian politics – Danilov

Lithuania provides Ukraine with military aid worth EUR 200 mln - Defense Minister

Zelensky raises Ukrainian flag in liberated Izium

Enemy losses for past day amount to 350 military personnel, five tanks, 11 artillery systems, two aircraft and two helicopters

European Commission President travels to Kyiv to discuss inclusion of Ukraine in European roaming zone, access to single market

President of European Commission: I am convinced that with our courage and solidarity, Putin will fail, and Ukraine and Europe will prevail

Zelenska attending speech of President of European Commission to European Parliament in Strasbourg

Kremlin admits its defeat in Kharkiv region, first Russia’s defeat in war against Ukraine – ISW

Zaporizhia NPP resumes operation of third backup power line – IAEA

Stabilization measures completed on 4,000 sq km of de-occupied territory – Zelensky

AD
AD
AD
AD