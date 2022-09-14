Ukraine to introduce Israeli security model in public places after war – Shmyhal

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal has said that Ukraine will switch to the Israeli security model in public places after the end of hostilities.

"The country and society now understand that during the war security has become a key factor for everything... After the end of this war, I am sure that, despite all our encouraging expectations, security will become the No. 1 priority for our society," he said at a press conference on Wednesday.

"This are both the army and life security. Starting from schools, hospitals, crowded places… Shopping malls should be provided with necessary mechanisms. In short, the Israeli model, when there are guards at the entrance to every building with a crowd of people, some have frames, which do not allow carrying weapons. All this awaits us," he said.

The PM noted that work is underway on such a concept of approach to ensuring law and order. He said that, among other things, it may provide for the employment of a large number of war veterans. Also, according to Shmyhal, such a new approach will also affect construction standards, in particular, the presence of bomb shelters.