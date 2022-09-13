Germany doesn’t give single rational argument why it’s impossible to provide Ukraine with Leopards and "Marders – Kuleba

Germany does not give a single rational argument why it is impossible to provide Ukraine with Leopards and Marders - only abstract fears and excuses, said Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, noting that such signals from Germany are disappointing.

“Disappointing signals from Germany while Ukraine needs Leopards and Marders now — to liberate people and save them from genocide. Not a single rational argument on why these weapons can not be supplied, only abstract fears and excuses. What is Berlin afraid of that Kyiv is not?” Kuleba said on Twitter Tuesday.

Earlier, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz avoided the issue of providing Western combat tanks to Ukraine, pointing out only that "Germany cannot act on its own" in this matter. Also, the expectations of the supply of German tanks to Ukraine were dispelled by Secretary General of the Social Democratic Party of Germany Kevin Kühnert. He pointed out that Germany "supports circular exchanges, but with Eastern European partners.”