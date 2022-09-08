Recent Ukraine’s military successes prove that allies’ help really changes the situation – Kuleba

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba noted the importance of the U.S. and allies' assistance for Ukraine's victory and Europe's protection from the Russian threat.

“Welcomed Secretary Blinken in Kyiv to thank the U.S. for remaining our trusted strategic partner. Ukraine’s recent battlefield successes prove that the aid provided by the U.S. and allies does make a change. With lasting support, Ukraine will win and protect Europe from Russian menace,” Kuleba said on Twitter Thursday.