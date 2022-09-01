Facts

10:56 01.09.2022

Russia strikes IAEA mission’s official route – Podoliak

1 min read
Russia strikes IAEA mission’s official route – Podoliak

Russia's demonstrative strikes on the official route of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) mission demonstrate Russia's real "interest" in the inspection, Adviser to the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Mykhailo Podoliak has said.

"Russia demonstratively strikes on Enerhodar, along the IAEA mission official route. To blame it on Ukraine. Houses were destroyed. This is a demonstration of RF's real "interest" in the inspection. This is yet another proof of Russian "guarantees" true importance for any intermediaries," he said on Twitter on Thursday.

Tags: #iaea #zaporizhia_npp

MORE ABOUT

10:04 01.09.2022
IAEA mission staying at Novo-Oleksandrivka checkpoint, movement of convoy suspended – source

IAEA mission staying at Novo-Oleksandrivka checkpoint, movement of convoy suspended – source

09:49 01.09.2022
Emergency system of ZNPP switches off operating power unit No. 5 after shelling by Russian forces – Energoatom

Emergency system of ZNPP switches off operating power unit No. 5 after shelling by Russian forces – Energoatom

09:06 01.09.2022
Russian occupiers shelling pre-agreed route of IAEA mission from Zaporizhia to ZNPP – regional governor

Russian occupiers shelling pre-agreed route of IAEA mission from Zaporizhia to ZNPP – regional governor

16:02 31.08.2022
IAEA mission arrives in Zaporizhia – Energoatom

IAEA mission arrives in Zaporizhia – Energoatom

15:16 31.08.2022
Russian troops should stop shelling corridors of IAEA delegation, not interfere with its activities at station – MFA

Russian troops should stop shelling corridors of IAEA delegation, not interfere with its activities at station – MFA

11:31 31.08.2022
IAEA mission heading to Zaporizhia NPP occupied by Russian troops – energy minister

IAEA mission heading to Zaporizhia NPP occupied by Russian troops – energy minister

10:32 31.08.2022
Radiation disaster risk at ZNPP increases every hour – Zelensky

Radiation disaster risk at ZNPP increases every hour – Zelensky

10:27 31.08.2022
Risk of radiation disaster at ZNPP increases every hour – Zelensky

Risk of radiation disaster at ZNPP increases every hour – Zelensky

18:25 30.08.2022
Zelensky meets with IAEA Director General Grossi in Kyiv

Zelensky meets with IAEA Director General Grossi in Kyiv

13:43 30.08.2022
Russia shells corridors for IAEA mission to reach ZNPP – Podoliak

Russia shells corridors for IAEA mission to reach ZNPP – Podoliak

AD

HOT NEWS

IAEA mission staying at Novo-Oleksandrivka checkpoint, movement of convoy suspended – source

Emergency system of ZNPP switches off operating power unit No. 5 after shelling by Russian forces – Energoatom

Zelensky: Ukrainian children make choice in favor of Ukraine

Situation in Kherson region remains difficult, active hostilities continue – local authorities

EU foreign ministers give green light to reviewing Schengen visas for Russians

LATEST

Some 3,500 out of 12,900 schools to reopen, 4,500 will work in mixed mode, others online

Five people killed, twelve wounded in enemy shelling attacks on Donetsk region in past 24 hours

Zelensky: We will do everything so that all peoples of Europe live freely

Russian occupiers shell Enerhodar, ZNPP on day of scheduled visit by IAEA mission – Defense Intelligence

Zelensky: Ukrainian children make choice in favor of Ukraine

Tkachenko becomes culture ambassador in Ukraine's largest NFT project Meta History Museum

Age of peace in Europe is over, as is age of half-measures – Kuleba

Situation in Kherson region remains difficult, active hostilities continue – local authorities

EU foreign ministers give green light to reviewing Schengen visas for Russians

Silpo refutes unsubstantiated accusations of selling humanitarian aid in Zaporizhia region

AD
AD
AD
AD