Russia strikes IAEA mission’s official route – Podoliak

Russia's demonstrative strikes on the official route of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) mission demonstrate Russia's real "interest" in the inspection, Adviser to the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Mykhailo Podoliak has said.

"Russia demonstratively strikes on Enerhodar, along the IAEA mission official route. To blame it on Ukraine. Houses were destroyed. This is a demonstration of RF's real "interest" in the inspection. This is yet another proof of Russian "guarantees" true importance for any intermediaries," he said on Twitter on Thursday.