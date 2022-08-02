Facts

11:16 02.08.2022

Zelensky: Power of democratic world makes mark on battlefield in Ukraine

Zelensky: Power of democratic world makes mark on battlefield in Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, commenting on the situation on the Russian-Ukrainian front in recent weeks, said that the strength of the democratic world is well felt on the battlefield.

As the Head of state noted, fierce battles with the Russian occupiers continue in Donbas, in Kharkiv region and in the south of Ukraine.

"Ukrainian artillery and intelligence have already done a lot to reduce the fire potential of the occupiers - and it is tangible, " Zelensky said in his video address Monday evening.

At the same time, he thanked the servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for the destruction of Russian logistics, warehouses and ammunition, as well as foreign partners for the supply of modern and effective artillery, missile systems.

"The power of the democratic world is well felt on the battlefield in Ukraine these weeks, " he said.

