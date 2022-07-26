Facts

15:36 26.07.2022

Lavrynovych, Hryschenko are outside Ukraine, they put on wanted list – SBI

1 min read
Lavrynovych, Hryschenko are outside Ukraine, they put on wanted list – SBI

Former Minister of Justice of Ukraine Oleksandr Lavrynovych and former Foreign Minister Kostiantyn Hryschenko, suspected in the framework of the investigation of Kharkiv Pact, have left Ukraine, they have been put on the wanted list, the State Bureau of Investigations (SBI) has said.

"Indeed, the investigation became aware that the former Minister of Foreign Affairs left Ukraine in January of this year and flew to Paris. The former Minister of Justice left Ukraine in May," communications adviser for the SBI Tetiana Sapian said on the air of the Ukrainian telethon on Tuesday.

According to her, the location of the former ministers is currently being established and is a secret of the pretrial investigation.

"But both defendants in the criminal proceedings on high treason have been put on the state and international wanted list. The next step will be to obtain court permission to detain them," Sapian said.

Then, as the communications adviser noted, a petition will be filed to select a measure of restraint in the form of detention.

"In parallel, the SBI investigators will petition for extradition and putting these persons on the wanted list through the 'red line' of Interpol," she said.

Tags: #hryschenko #lavrynovych

