12:26 26.07.2022

Juvenile prosecutors: Some 358 children killed amid Russia’s armed aggression in Ukraine, more than 690 injured

More than 1,048 children were injured in Ukraine as a result of the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation: as of the morning of July 26, 2022, the official number of child victims per day has not changed – 358, but the number of wounded has increased – more than 690, the Prosecutor General’s Office (PGO) reports.

These figures are not final, as work is underway to establish them in the places of active hostilities, in the temporarily occupied and liberated territories, the report says.

Children were most affected in Donetsk region – 363, Kharkiv – 194, Kyiv – 116, Chernihiv – 68, Luhansk – 61, Mykolaiv – 55, Kherson – 54, Zaporizhia – 40.

Due to the bombing and shelling by the armed forces of the Russian Federation, 2,188 educational institutions were damaged. Of these, 221 were completely destroyed.

