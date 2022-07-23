Facts

11:16 23.07.2022

Three people killed, nine soldiers injured as a result of rocket strikes on Kirovohrad region

1 min read
Three people killed, nine soldiers injured as a result of rocket strikes on Kirovohrad region

As a result of enemy missile strikes on Kirovohrad region on Saturday morning, three people were killed, including a serviceman, and nine more soldiers were injured, head of Kirovohrad Regional Military Administration Andriy Raikovych said.

"Now rescue work is underway, the necessary assistance is being provided to the victims. The servicemen were also injured. Nine of them were wounded, one died. According to preliminary information, two employees of the departmental security guards of the transformer substation died. This is the situation," Raikovych said on the air of the UArazom telethon on Saturday morning.

Tags: #kirovohrad_region #missile

MORE ABOUT

12:19 23.07.2022
Fire in Odesa port after enemy missile attack – MP

Fire in Odesa port after enemy missile attack – MP

18:44 19.07.2022
Ukrainian forces shoot down Russian missile in Kharkiv region

Ukrainian forces shoot down Russian missile in Kharkiv region

14:54 19.07.2022
At least one killed in missile attack on Kramatorsk

At least one killed in missile attack on Kramatorsk

09:36 15.07.2022
Kharkiv again subjected to night missile strikes, educational institutions damaged

Kharkiv again subjected to night missile strikes, educational institutions damaged

09:18 11.07.2022
At night, enemy launches all missile strikes on civilian targets in Kharkiv, data on victims being specified

At night, enemy launches all missile strikes on civilian targets in Kharkiv, data on victims being specified

15:38 08.07.2022
Enemy missile fired at Odesa region explodes over sea – Pivden command

Enemy missile fired at Odesa region explodes over sea – Pivden command

16:10 07.07.2022
One person killed, six injured amid missile attack on Kramatorsk, data may change

One person killed, six injured amid missile attack on Kramatorsk, data may change

14:12 07.07.2022
Russian occupiers launch airstrike on Kramatorsk, there are casualties – mayor

Russian occupiers launch airstrike on Kramatorsk, there are casualties – mayor

09:19 01.07.2022
Death toll of missile attacks in Odesa rises to 18

Death toll of missile attacks in Odesa rises to 18

10:23 27.06.2022
Sunday missile attack on Kyiv was launched from Caspian Sea – Ukrainian Air Force

Sunday missile attack on Kyiv was launched from Caspian Sea – Ukrainian Air Force

AD

HOT NEWS

UN Secretary General unequivocally condemns rocket attack on Odesa seaport

Two Russian missiles hit Odesa port infrastructure

Occupiers fire at Mykolaiv with six S-300 missiles on Sat morning, preliminarily no casualties

Ukraine, Turkey, Russia with UN assistance agree on 120-day-long grain export from Odesa, Chornomorsk, Pivdenny ports

Korban confirms he not allowed into Ukraine, his passport seized

LATEST

Grain storage in Odesa port not hit, minor fire extinguished

Imagine Dragons musicians become United24 ambassadors - Zelensky

Intl ad hoc group reviews draft recommendations on security guarantees for Ukraine – President's Office

UN Secretary General unequivocally condemns rocket attack on Odesa seaport

Kremlin continues to weaponize food - US Ambassador on Odesa port missile strikes

Two Russian missiles hit Odesa port infrastructure

Washington announces additional $270 mln of security assistance to Ukraine - Pentagon

One person injured in morning shelling of center of Kharkiv - mayor

Occupiers fire at Mykolaiv with six S-300 missiles on Sat morning, preliminarily no casualties

Ukrainian military destroys tent camp of Russian invaders near ZNPP with kamikaze drone, 3 invaders killed, 12 injured - intelligence

AD
AD
AD
AD