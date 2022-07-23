Three people killed, nine soldiers injured as a result of rocket strikes on Kirovohrad region

As a result of enemy missile strikes on Kirovohrad region on Saturday morning, three people were killed, including a serviceman, and nine more soldiers were injured, head of Kirovohrad Regional Military Administration Andriy Raikovych said.

"Now rescue work is underway, the necessary assistance is being provided to the victims. The servicemen were also injured. Nine of them were wounded, one died. According to preliminary information, two employees of the departmental security guards of the transformer substation died. This is the situation," Raikovych said on the air of the UArazom telethon on Saturday morning.