Facts

19:12 22.07.2022

Ukrainian military destroys tent camp of Russian invaders near ZNPP with kamikaze drone, 3 invaders killed, 12 injured - intelligence

1 min read

The Ukrainian military, with a precise strike by a kamikaze drone, destroyed a tent camp of Russian invaders near the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant, as a result of the attack, three invaders were killed and 12 wounded, the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry reports.

"Using a kamikaze drone, a tent camp and enemy equipment were hit, in particular, a car with anti-aircraft guns and a BM-21 Grad. According to reports, three rushists were killed and 12 were injured as a result of the attack," the report says.

It notes that the tent city was destroyed by a fire that "could not be extinguished for a long time."

