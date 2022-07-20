Contact Group in Ramstein format to continue to find innovative ways to support AFU long-term – US Secretary of Defense

The Ukrainian Defense Contact Group will continue to find innovative ways to provide long-term support to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has said.

"And so as this fight rages on, the Contact Group will keep finding innovative ways to sustain our long-term support for the brave men and women of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. And we will tailor our assistance to ensure that Ukraine has the technology, the ammunition, and the sheer firepower to defend itself," Austin said as he opened the fourth meeting of Ukraine Defense Contact Group on Wednesday.

According to him, this is a critical phase of the conflict.

"And so our collective support for Ukraine is vital – and urgent. Russia thinks that it can outlast Ukraine – and outlast us. But that’s just the latest in Russia’s string of miscalculations. We stand united in our support. We stand firm in our commitment. And we will rise to this occasion," Austin said.

The minister said more than 30 countries have sent lethal military aid to Ukraine.

He drew attention to the fact that the German MLRS will soon be on the battlefield in Ukraine.

"The U.K.'s M270 MLRS systems are now in the fight, and Germany's systems will soon be on the battlefield as well," Austin said.

The head of the Defense Ministry said that Poland also recently transferred to Ukraine three divisions of 155-mm self-propelled howitzers, which are already making their contribution to the line of the fort.

He also thanked Norway for close cooperation with the United States in the transfer of NASAMS air defense systems to Ukraine.