Expansion of Krakovets checkpoint increases passage of trucks to Poland by 51%

The average daily number of trucks leaving Ukraine through the Krakovets border crossing point on the border with Poland has increased by 51%, to 423 over the month of its operation after renovation under the Open Border project, the press service of the Ministry of Infrastructure reported on Wednesday.

"The Open Border project is not only a strategic development of logistics in the European direction, but also one of the "survival" projects for our economy. Under the conditions of the blockade of seaports, increasing the capacity of automobile checkpoints allows us to support Ukrainian exporters and improve the food situation in the world," the Ministry of Infrastructure said.

At the border crossing point, work continues on arranging areas for idle trucks, a separate terminal for inspecting buses, capable of passing up to 50 vehicles per day, a canopy over the pavilions for customs and passport control.