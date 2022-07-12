Facts

Some 348 children killed, 650 injured due to Russian aggression in Ukraine – PGO

As a result of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation in Ukraine, 348 children were killed, more than 650 were injured, the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) reports.

"As of the morning of July 12, 2022, almost a thousand children were injured in Ukraine as a result of the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation. According to the official information of juvenile prosecutors, 348 children were killed and more than 650 received injuries of varying severity. Children were most affected in Donetsk region – 348, Kharkiv – 190, Kyiv – 116, Chernihiv – 68, Luhansk – 61, Mykolaiv – 53, Kherson – 52, Zaporizhia – 31," the message published on the Telegram channel says.

These figures are not final, as work is underway to establish them in the places of active hostilities, in the temporarily occupied and liberated territories.

On July 11, as a result of massive shelling by the Russian occupiers of the civil infrastructure of Kharkiv, a 17-year-old boy was killed, two boys aged 4 and 16 received injuries of varying severity.

Due to the bombing and shelling by the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, 2,121 educational institutions were damaged, 216 were completely destroyed.

Death toll from shelling in Chasiv Yar reaches 41 – emergency service

Four-party meeting with Ukraine, UN, Turkey and Russia on unblocking Ukrainian grain planned in Istanbul on July 13 - MFA

Death toll from shelling in Chasiv Yar reaches 38

Five more Ukrainians released from Russian captivity – Defense Ministry’s Main Intelligence Agency

General from Simferopol, five officers killed due to attacks on invaders’ HQ near Kherson – spokesperson of Odesa Regional Military Administration

OSCE PA to consider possible expulsion of Russia during autumn meeting in Bulgaria

Finnish fast food chain Hesburger reopens restaurants in Ukraine

Death toll from shelling in Chasiv Yar reaches 41 – emergency service

Four-party meeting with Ukraine, UN, Turkey and Russia on unblocking Ukrainian grain planned in Istanbul on July 13 - MFA

Enerhodar mayor says statements on shelling of SBU building are occupiers' provocation

Four hospitalized due to enemy shelling of Kharkiv – Synehubov

Death toll from shelling in Chasiv Yar reaches 38

Rada proposes to recognize state sovereignty of Ichkeria – draft resolution

American ATN delivers thermal optics to AFU for $13.2 mln in crypto deal – expert

Zhytomyr region receives humanitarian cargo from Japan for first time – Kyrylo Tymoshenko

