Some 348 children killed, 650 injured due to Russian aggression in Ukraine – PGO

As a result of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation in Ukraine, 348 children were killed, more than 650 were injured, the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) reports.

"As of the morning of July 12, 2022, almost a thousand children were injured in Ukraine as a result of the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation. According to the official information of juvenile prosecutors, 348 children were killed and more than 650 received injuries of varying severity. Children were most affected in Donetsk region – 348, Kharkiv – 190, Kyiv – 116, Chernihiv – 68, Luhansk – 61, Mykolaiv – 53, Kherson – 52, Zaporizhia – 31," the message published on the Telegram channel says.

These figures are not final, as work is underway to establish them in the places of active hostilities, in the temporarily occupied and liberated territories.

On July 11, as a result of massive shelling by the Russian occupiers of the civil infrastructure of Kharkiv, a 17-year-old boy was killed, two boys aged 4 and 16 received injuries of varying severity.

Due to the bombing and shelling by the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, 2,121 educational institutions were damaged, 216 were completely destroyed.