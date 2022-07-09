Ukrainian delegation takes part in Conference of European Armies in Germany

On July 6 through July 8, the city of Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, hosted the Annual Conference of European Armies with the participation of the command of U.S. Army Europe and Africa.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, the current conference brought together the commanders of the ground forces from more than 40 countries. One of the main participants of the conference was a delegation from Ukraine, headed by Acting Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant-General Oleksandr Pavliuk.

"During his speech at the conference, the head of the Ukrainian delegation briefed the participants of the event on the current security situation in the area of military operations, in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine and along the state border," the General Staff said.

Bilateral working meetings were also held with the Chief of Staff of the U.S. Army, the Commander of U.S. Army Europe and Africa, the Commander of the Swedish Armed Forces, the Acting Chief of Staff of the Canadian Armed Forces and the Commander of the U.S. Army's 18th Airborne Corps in Europe. The issues of coordination of areas of military cooperation and issues of joint training of units of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were discussed.

"During the conference, all the participants of the event reaffirmed their comprehensive support for Ukraine, which once again showed the invariability of Ukraine's course, along with the entire civilized world," the General Staff said.