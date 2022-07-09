Facts

15:07 09.07.2022

Ukrainian delegation takes part in Conference of European Armies in Germany

2 min read

On July 6 through July 8, the city of Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, hosted the Annual Conference of European Armies with the participation of the command of U.S. Army Europe and Africa.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, the current conference brought together the commanders of the ground forces from more than 40 countries. One of the main participants of the conference was a delegation from Ukraine, headed by Acting Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant-General Oleksandr Pavliuk.

"During his speech at the conference, the head of the Ukrainian delegation briefed the participants of the event on the current security situation in the area of military operations, in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine and along the state border," the General Staff said.

Bilateral working meetings were also held with the Chief of Staff of the U.S. Army, the Commander of U.S. Army Europe and Africa, the Commander of the Swedish Armed Forces, the Acting Chief of Staff of the Canadian Armed Forces and the Commander of the U.S. Army's 18th Airborne Corps in Europe. The issues of coordination of areas of military cooperation and issues of joint training of units of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were discussed.

"During the conference, all the participants of the event reaffirmed their comprehensive support for Ukraine, which once again showed the invariability of Ukraine's course, along with the entire civilized world," the General Staff said.

Tags: #germany #general_staff

MORE ABOUT

10:30 08.07.2022
Enemy has lost 250 military personnel, 35 tanks, 14 armored vehicles over past day - General Staff

Enemy has lost 250 military personnel, 35 tanks, 14 armored vehicles over past day - General Staff

18:55 06.07.2022
Zelensky says he has no misunderstandings with General Staff on issue of restricting movement of military service within country

Zelensky says he has no misunderstandings with General Staff on issue of restricting movement of military service within country

16:12 06.07.2022
General Staff cancels document regulating procedure for movement of conscripts within Ukraine, it will be finalized – Zaluzhny

General Staff cancels document regulating procedure for movement of conscripts within Ukraine, it will be finalized – Zaluzhny

11:57 05.07.2022
Russia has lost about 150 military, five tanks, two drones in Ukraine over past day – AFU General Staff

Russia has lost about 150 military, five tanks, two drones in Ukraine over past day – AFU General Staff

14:59 02.07.2022
Russia's losses amount to over 35,870 soldiers since start of full-scale invasion of Ukraine – AFU General Staff

Russia's losses amount to over 35,870 soldiers since start of full-scale invasion of Ukraine – AFU General Staff

18:11 30.06.2022
Belarus sends another batch of ammunition for needs of Russian occupation forces – AFU General Staff

Belarus sends another batch of ammunition for needs of Russian occupation forces – AFU General Staff

18:02 30.06.2022
Enemy uses rocket weapons 202 times against Ukraine from June 13 to June 29, which is 120 more strikes than in previous weeks - AFU General Staff

Enemy uses rocket weapons 202 times against Ukraine from June 13 to June 29, which is 120 more strikes than in previous weeks - AFU General Staff

15:16 25.06.2022
Germany to grant Ukraine EUR 1 bln – agreement

Germany to grant Ukraine EUR 1 bln – agreement

15:56 24.06.2022
Berlin urges to think about permanent alternative routes for export of Ukrainian grain

Berlin urges to think about permanent alternative routes for export of Ukrainian grain

13:09 20.06.2022
Russian occupations forces lose 200 military, nine tanks, four artillery systems in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

Russian occupations forces lose 200 military, nine tanks, four artillery systems in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

AD

HOT NEWS

Russia's losses since start of full-scale invasion of Ukraine reach over 37,200 personnel

Belarusian troops conduct reconnaissance in Volyn, Polissia directions – AFU General Staff

Russia tried to thwart Ukrainian president's addresses to European parliaments – Zelensky tells Slovenian parliament

According to UNHCR estimates, 12-13 mln people are refugees due to Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine – Grandi

UNHCR calls on Russia to provide unfettered access to Ukrainians in country, does not recommend adoption or naturalization of Ukrainian children – Grandi

LATEST

Russia's losses since start of full-scale invasion of Ukraine reach over 37,200 personnel

Two private houses destroyed in missile attack on Mykolaiv

USA to provide $368 mln additional humanitarian aid to Ukraine – Blinken

Zelensky meets with President of French Senate

Defense Secretary of UK visits Ukrainian military arrived for training

President of France's Senate delivers speech in Rada

Bayraktar drone funded by Lithuanians arrives in Ukraine

Biden orders to direct another tranche of military aid to Ukraine

Russians fire at residential area of Kryvy Rih from Tornado-S MLRS – authorities

Mykolaiv was target of rocket attack in the morning – mayor

AD
AD
AD
AD