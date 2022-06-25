One person killed, ambulance doctor injured amid enemy attacks on Kharkiv region in past 24 hours

The Russian occupation forces continue to shell Kharkiv and its region using artillery and multiple rocket launchers, one civilian was killed and several people suffered injuries, Head of Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov has said.

"As a result of Russian attacks, according to the Center for Emergency Medical Aid, five civilians were injured and one 59-year-old woman was killed in Izium district. In Chuhuyiv, two people were injured. An ambulance doctor suffered injuries in Chuhuyiv district. One person was injured in Kharkivsky district," he said on the Telegram channel.

Kyivsky and Nemyshliansky districts of Kharkiv came under enemy missile attacks in the past 24 hours. Private houses and the ninth and tenth floors of a high-rise office building were damaged in city downtown. According to preliminary information, no casualties were reported.

Bohodukhiv, Kharkivsky, Izium, and Chuhiyiv districts were shelled in the region. Private houses, household buildings were damaged and several fires broke out.