Russia in Black Sea readies 44 Kalibr cruise missiles towards Ukraine – Pivden command

Russia has readied 44 Kalibr cruise missiles in the Black Sea towards Ukraine, head of the press center of the security and defense forces of the operational command Pivden (South) Natalia Humeniuk said.

"At the moment, there are five surface cruise missile carriers and a cruise missile carrier submarine in the Black Sea, its northwestern part, blocking shipping (this blockade has been going on since the beginning of March). Thus, the total number of 44 Kalibr cruise missiles is now directed towards Ukraine. And these defeats are not only for the southern regions. The range of such missiles makes it possible to hit almost the whole of Ukraine," Humeniuk said at a briefing at the Ukraine Media Center on Wednesday.

According to her, three large landing ships of the Russian Federation are also at sea.