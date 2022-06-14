Enemy Ka-52 helicopter shot down by Ukrainian military in Kharkiv region – 93rd Motorized Brigade

On Monday, June 13, in Izium district of Kharkiv region, the 93rd Mechanized Brigade Kholodny Yar shot down a Ka-52 combat helicopter of the Russian Armed Forces.

"Today, after lunch, in Izium direction of Kharkiv region, the Kholodny Yar anti-aircraft missile division shot down the Ka-52 combat helicopter of the Russian invaders. The helicopter fell on the temporarily occupied territory between the settlements of Sulyhivka and Dovhenke," the 93rd Motorized Brigade reported on Facebook.