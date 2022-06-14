Facts

11:35 14.06.2022

Enemy Ka-52 helicopter shot down by Ukrainian military in Kharkiv region – 93rd Motorized Brigade

1 min read
Enemy Ka-52 helicopter shot down by Ukrainian military in Kharkiv region – 93rd Motorized Brigade

On Monday, June 13, in Izium district of Kharkiv region, the 93rd Mechanized Brigade Kholodny Yar shot down a Ka-52 combat helicopter of the Russian Armed Forces.

"Today, after lunch, in Izium direction of Kharkiv region, the Kholodny Yar anti-aircraft missile division shot down the Ka-52 combat helicopter of the Russian invaders. The helicopter fell on the temporarily occupied territory between the settlements of Sulyhivka and Dovhenke," the 93rd Motorized Brigade reported on Facebook.

Tags: #war

MORE ABOUT

14:46 14.06.2022
Zelensky: We ready to negotiate war end when 'opposing side' ready to end it

Zelensky: We ready to negotiate war end when 'opposing side' ready to end it

13:19 14.06.2022
Russian aggressor loses about 32,500 personnel in Ukraine – General Staff

Russian aggressor loses about 32,500 personnel in Ukraine – General Staff

09:44 14.06.2022
Zelensky: We will come to cities and villages where our flag is not yet on administrative buildings

Zelensky: We will come to cities and villages where our flag is not yet on administrative buildings

18:24 13.06.2022
Enemy launches missile attack on Pryluky, three strikes recorded, evacuation announced in four villages due to fire hazard

Enemy launches missile attack on Pryluky, three strikes recorded, evacuation announced in four villages due to fire hazard

18:18 13.06.2022
Russia doesn’t abandon its plan to completely seize Ukraine – intelligence

Russia doesn’t abandon its plan to completely seize Ukraine – intelligence

12:56 09.06.2022
Ukrainian army loses up to 100 soldiers killed, up to 500 wounded daily – Reznikov

Ukrainian army loses up to 100 soldiers killed, up to 500 wounded daily – Reznikov

12:05 09.06.2022
Russia loses about 200 soldiers, 5 tanks, 3 UAVs in Ukraine on June 8 – AFU General Staff

Russia loses about 200 soldiers, 5 tanks, 3 UAVs in Ukraine on June 8 – AFU General Staff

09:46 09.06.2022
Zelensky: Fate of our Donbas decided in battle for Severodonetsk

Zelensky: Fate of our Donbas decided in battle for Severodonetsk

16:47 08.06.2022
Severodonetsk is the hottest spot on entire frontline – Defense Ministry

Severodonetsk is the hottest spot on entire frontline – Defense Ministry

14:06 07.06.2022
Russian troops destroy, damage and occupy 73 youth centers – Gutzeit

Russian troops destroy, damage and occupy 73 youth centers – Gutzeit

AD

HOT NEWS

Many EU countries have no such anti-corruption infrastructure as Ukraine has – Zelensky

Zelensky: We ready to negotiate war end when 'opposing side' ready to end it

Constitutional Court does not elect its chairman at special session on Tuesday

Russian aggressor loses about 32,500 personnel in Ukraine – General Staff

Zelensky: We will come to cities and villages where our flag is not yet on administrative buildings

LATEST

Many EU countries have no such anti-corruption infrastructure as Ukraine has – Zelensky

World with Russian missiles, sirens to become reality if current pace of supplying Ukraine with weapons maintained - Podoliak

Constitutional Court does not elect its chairman at special session on Tuesday

Yermak expects more heavy weapons, operational training of Ukrainian military from Ramstein 3

Russia uses banned cluster munitions, inaccurate missiles in Kharkiv, which is war crime - Amnesty International

National Police head: There are more than 2 mln entries in register on members of illegal armed groups

Melnyk expects German Chancellor Scholz to fulfill promises on arms supplies to Ukraine, its accession to EU – media

Ukraine starts preparations for hosting Eurovision 2023 – dpty head of President's Office

Russian invaders in Kherson region force locals sell harvest at low prices – intelligence

Scholz, together with Macron and Draghi, to visit Kyiv – media

AD
AD
AD
AD