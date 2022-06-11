European Commission president announces need to strengthen Ukrainian anti-corruption legislation

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen has announced the need to strengthen Ukrainian anti-corruption legislation.

At a press conference following talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv on Saturday, von der Leyen said there is still work to be done. She said Ukraine is now at war and Ukraine is now focusing all its efforts and all European support is going to overcome this terrible war. With the help of reconstruction, the commission want to see how all of us will move forward in the future. Particularly, the commission's president said Ukraine has done a lot to ensure the rule of law, it is also necessary to further strengthen the legislation that relates to the fight against corruption and ensure even better functioning of the administration in order to create the necessary conditions for fighting corruption, ensuring the proper operation of business.

According to her, these are good results that need to be strengthened.

Von der Leyen pointed out the need to create a common direction with the help of the platform for the reconstruction of Ukraine, to have a clear roadmap on how to synchronize the overall work on the reconstruction of Ukraine in order to help the country rise from the ruins.

The official said this has to be a process fully led by Ukraine. The European Commission has vast experience in how to manage such situations and manage the investments that are made in reforms.

The President of the European Commission said the EU wants to direct investments and ensure the implementation of the reform, so that it improves the life of Ukrainians, to be able to renew Ukraine, to make it attractive for investment, so that Ukraine creates attractive conditions for doing business and can move towards the EU with this.