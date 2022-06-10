Facts

19:50 10.06.2022

MH17 trial finishes in the Netherlands, verdict is due at year end – JIT

2 min read
MH17 trial finishes in the Netherlands, verdict is due at year end – JIT

Joint International Criminal Investigation Team, which is investigating into the downing of MH17 flight over Ukraine on July 17, 2014, has reported the completion of the case trial.

"Today was the last day of the MH17 trial. The verdict is due in November or December 2022. The point of view of the prosecutors is read and seen here: https://strafdossiermh17.om.nl (English and Dutch)," the JIT said on Twitter on Friday.

As reported, the MH17 trial began on March 9, 2020.

In May 2022, presiding judge Hendrick Steinhaus announced that the public stage of the MH17 trial would be completed on June 10, after which the panel of judges would go to the closed stage to make a decision.

As reported, on July 17, 2014, the MH17 flight was shot down over Donbas, killing all 298 people on board. Two-thirds of passengers are citizens of the Netherlands. Citizens of Malaysia, Australia, Indonesia, the UK, Belgium, the United States, Germany, the Philippines, Canada and New Zealand were also onboard. The Joint Investigation Team (JIT), which includes law enforcement from Ukraine, the Netherlands, Belgium, Australia, and Malaysia, is probing the incident.

In September 2016, the Joint Investigation Group released its findings, according to which the airliner was shot down by a missile launched from a Buk air defense system, and a year ago it announced that the Buk belonged to the Russian 53rd anti-aircraft missile brigade stationed in Kursk.

Tags: #mh17

