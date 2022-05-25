Facts

14:06 25.05.2022

Situation on southern front stably tense, enemy strengthens additional line of defense - South operational command

The situation on the southern front is stably tense, the enemy is fortifying an additional line of defense, head of the press center of the security and defense forces of the South operational command Natalia Humeniuk said.

"The situation on the southern front, in particular on the line of confrontation, is stably tense. The enemy keeps their positions motionless for a long time and strengthens an additional line of defense. This indicates that they are trying to gain a foothold and fix themselves in Kherson region," Humeniuk said at a briefing in media center "Ukraine" on Wednesday.

According to her, recently, in particular, in the past 24 hours, the enemy began to attempt to advance reconnaissance groups, including using the uniform of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, trying to mislead Ukrainian units.

"But each such attack was repulsed and the enemy, having suffered losses, retreated to their positions in the opposite direction," Humeniuk said.

