Kuleba asks Saudi Arabia to help eliminate fuel crisis in Ukraine

At a meeting with Foreign Minister of Saudi Arabia Prince Faisal Bin Farhan Al Saud, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba asked Saudi Arabia to help solve the fuel crisis in Ukraine, and also discussed ways to unblock food exports from Ukraine to Arab and African countries.

"Met with my Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal Binh Farhan Al Saud. Ukraine and Saudi Arabia are friends and partners. Focused on ways to unlock Ukraine's food exports to Arab and African countries. Kingdom can play an important role. I also asked Saudi Arabia to help us resolve our fuel crisis," Kuleba tweeted on Wednesday.