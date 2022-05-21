PM of Portugal arrives in Ukraine, visits Irpin

Prime Minister of Portugal António Costa visited Irpin in Kyiv region on Saturday, May 21.

"War always affects innocent people. Families that had their lives here, their jobs, their neighbourhood, had to abandon everything to try to save their lives. What impresses me the most is violence against civilians," he said on Twitter on Saturday.

He also said that he will never forget the visit to Irpin, where he "testified the evidence of vicious, indiscriminate and unjustified attacks."

Costa said that he arrived in Ukraine following the invitation made by the Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal. "I come here, as a sign of solidarity with this country and this people. We condemn the barbaric Russian invasion," he wrote.