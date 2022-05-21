Zelensky: We are working to ensure that Russia compensates for everything it destroyed in Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has announced that he is working to ensure that Russia compensates for everything it has destroyed in Ukraine.

"We are working to ensure that Russia compensates in one way or another for everything it has destroyed in Ukraine. Every burned house. Every ruined school, ruined hospital. Each blown up house of culture and infrastructure facility. Every destroyed enterprise. Every shut down business, every hryvnia lost by people, enterprises, communities and the state. Russian money as compensation should reach every affected person, family, business," Zelensky said in a video address on Saturday night.

"Of course, the Russian state will not even recognize that it is an aggressor. But its recognition is not required," the president added.