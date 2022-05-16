Culture Ministry documents 331 episodes of Russia’s war crimes against cultural heritage of Ukraine

The Ministry of Culture and Information Policy has documented 331 episodes of war crimes of Russian troops against the cultural heritage of Ukraine, the press service of the ministry reported.

It is noted that the crimes of Russians against cultural heritage were recorded on the territory of 13 regions of Ukraine and the city of Kyiv.

At the moment, the cultural heritage of Kharkiv region has received the most destruction – 90 episodes, 70 were recorded in Donetsk region, 52 of them were in Mariupol, 62 objects were damaged in Kyiv region, 37 of them were in Bucha district, 37 cases were recorded in Chernihiv region, 22 in Luhansk region, and 20 in Sumy region.

In addition, eight cases were documented in Zaporizhia region, six in Zhytomyr region, five each in Kyiv and Kherson region, and three in Mykolaiv region. The heritage is also damaged in Dnipropetrovsk, Odesa and Lviv regions.

As a result of shelling, rocket and bomb attacks by Russians in Ukraine, 20 monuments of national significance, 83 of local significance and seven of newly discovered cultural heritage sites have been destroyed and damaged, 114 religious buildings are also known to have been destroyed, 42 of them are registered as monuments of history, architecture and urban planning.

In addition, 41 memorial monuments in honor of historical figures and events of the XIX – early XXI centuries, 26 buildings and complexes of museums and nature reserves, 62 buildings of cultural centers, theaters and libraries, as well as some other objects of valuable historical development were damaged or destroyed.