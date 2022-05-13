Zelensky: Some European leaders believe it’s necessary to find opportunities for dialogue with Putin. We’ve been looking for them for many years

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that he sees no difference between the European position and the U.S. position on the war in Ukraine, but believes that some European leaders are looking for opportunities for dialogue with Putin.

"You are right, some European leaders believe that it is necessary to find certain ways to Putin. But understand - we have been looking for them for many years. Today there are corpses of our people on these paths. I am not ready to find such ways," he said in an interview with RAI 1 broadcaster published on Friday.

According to him, "today there should be a pragmatic dialogue and Russia's desire is needed, because it will be too late. Another bloody case, as it was in Bucha, Borodyanka and Mariupol – and people will not have patience."