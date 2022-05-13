Facts

10:54 13.05.2022

Eighteen attacks of invaders repelled, 55 pieces of equipment, five air targets destroyed in JFO zone in past 24 hours

On Thursday, May 12, the Ukrainian military repelled 18 enemy attacks in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area, destroyed 55 units of enemy equipment, shot down a helicopter and four UAVs, the headquarters said.

"Ukrainian defenders from the JFO grouping have repelled 18 enemy attacks today... Over the past 24 hours, servicemen of the JFO grouping destroyed: 13 tanks; eight artillery systems (one of them MLRS), 27 units of armored combat vehicles; two units of special engineering equipment; five vehicles," the report posted on Thursday evening reads.

It is also reported that air defense units in the skies of Ukrainian Donbas shot down one enemy Ka-52 helicopter and four Orlan-10 unmanned aerial vehicles.

