The Washington Post to create bureau in Kyiv

The American newspaper The Washington Post will open a new bureau in Kyiv, the newspaper's website reports.

"The Washington Post will establish a new bureau in Kyiv, with Isabelle Khurshudyan leading coverage as Ukraine bureau chief, and Max Bearak serving as chief Ukraine correspondent. The move signals The Post's long-term commitment to covering Russia's war in Ukraine and the people affected," The Washington Post said in a statement released on Wednesday evening.

"For many months, The Post has dedicated significant resources to covering the increasing tensions along Ukraine’s Russian border and, ultimately, the ensuing Russian invasion… we continue to deliver the distinctive and authoritative journalism that readers around the world count on us for," Foreign Editor Douglas Jehl said.

Isabelle Khurshudyan and Max Berak will "steer a team composed of Ukraine-based contributing reporter David Stern and rotating correspondents, photographers and video journalists."

"Elements of The Post's expansive coverage dedicated to the war in Ukraine include a 24-hour live updates page on The Post's site, a Telegram channel for news updates and a database of verified, on-the-ground footage," the publication said.