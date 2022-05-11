Russian army still suffers losses in Ukraine, its personnel demoralized, disorganized - General Staff

The Russian army continues to suffer losses on the territory of Ukraine, due to which its personnel are disorganized and demoralized, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.

"The enemy continues to suffer losses. The enemy is disorganized and demoralized," a Facebook post on Wednesday says.

It also notes that, according to available information, servicemen of individual units of the Russian Armed Forces located on the territory of Ukraine, were informed that it is impossible to carry out rotation before the end of the so-called "special operation" [until the end of the war].