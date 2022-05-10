Facts

12:40 10.05.2022

Russian aggression in Ukraine kills 226 children, injures 416

As of May 10, the official number of children killed as a result of the Russian aggression has not changed - 226, the number of wounded has increased - 416, according to the Prosecutor General’s Office (PGO).

"More than 642 children suffered in Ukraine as a result of the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation. As of the morning of May 10, 2022, the official number of child victims had not changed - 226. The number of injured has increased - 416. Children were most affected in Donetsk region - 139, Kyiv region - 116, Kharkiv region - 99, Chernihiv region - 68, Kherson region - 46, Mykolaiv region - 44, Luhansk region - 44, Zaporizhia region - 28, Sumy region - 17, in Kyiv city - 16, and Zhytomyr – 15," says the message published on the Telegram channel.

These figures are not final, as work is underway to establish them in places of active combat operations, in temporarily occupied and liberated territories.

On May 8, a 17-year-old girl was wounded by enemy cruise missile fire in the village of Nova Dofynivka, Odesa district, of Odesa region.

As a result of daily bombardment and shelling of Ukrainian towns and villages by the Russian Armed Forces, 1,657 educational institutions were damaged. At the same time, 132 of them were completely destroyed.

