Facts

18:13 09.05.2022

Some 226 children killed in Ukraine over Russian armed aggression – PGO

2 min read
Some 226 children killed in Ukraine over Russian armed aggression – PGO

More than 640 children were injured in Ukraine as a result of the full-scale armed aggression of Russia as of the morning of May 9, 2022. At the same time, according to official data, some 226 children were killed and more than 415 were wounded, the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine has said in Telegram.

These figures are not final, since work is underway to establish them in places of active hostilities, in temporarily occupied and liberated territories, the PGO said.

Children suffered the most in Donetsk region, namely some 139 children, while 116 in Kyiv, some 99 in Kharkiv, some 68 in Chernihiv, some 46 in Kherson, some 44 in Mykolaiv, some 44 in Luhansk, some 28 in Zaporizhia, some 17 in Sumy, some 16 in Kyiv and 15 in Zhytomyr regions.

On May 8, it became known about the death of a 13-year-old girl, who was in one of the cars of a convoy of private cars, which were fired upon by the invaders on May 4 in Chuhuiv district of Kharkiv region.

On May 7, two girls aged 9 and 13 were wounded due to shelling by enemy troops in the villages of Bilohorivka and the village of Shypylivka in Luhansk region.

As a result of daily bombardments and shelling by the Russian armed forces of Ukrainian cities and villages, some 1,635 educational institutions were damaged. At the same time, 126 of them were completely destroyed.

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

USA suspends 232 duties on Ukrainian steel, steel products for one year

Russian troops fire Pryvillia using 'Hailstones,' two children killed – local authorities

As result of shelling in Shypylivka, Luhansk region, house destroyed, some 11 people are under rubble – regional police

Dpty Commander of AFU Naval Forces Ihor Bedzai killed

Today Ukraine to give EU answers to second part of questionnaire for obtaining EU candidate status – Shmyhal at meeting with Michel

LATEST

Zelensky talking with Council of Europe Secretary General: It is important for us that you are personally convinced of Russian occupiers' war crimes in Kyiv region

Over 1 mln Ukrainians taken to Russia's territory – Denisova

USA suspends 232 duties on Ukrainian steel, steel products for one year

Ukraine expects confident leadership from Germany in helping to fight Russian aggressor – Zelensky

We already close to solving problem of banning Russian oil imports – European Council President Michel

Zelensky thanks German Bundestag President for his visit to Kyiv on May 8

UK promises to increase military aid to Ukraine by GBP 1.3 bln

Russian troops fire Pryvillia using 'Hailstones,' two children killed – local authorities

As result of shelling in Shypylivka, Luhansk region, house destroyed, some 11 people are under rubble – regional police

Storting's Head, FM of Norway visit Bucha, Irpin

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD