Some 226 children killed in Ukraine over Russian armed aggression – PGO

More than 640 children were injured in Ukraine as a result of the full-scale armed aggression of Russia as of the morning of May 9, 2022. At the same time, according to official data, some 226 children were killed and more than 415 were wounded, the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine has said in Telegram.

These figures are not final, since work is underway to establish them in places of active hostilities, in temporarily occupied and liberated territories, the PGO said.

Children suffered the most in Donetsk region, namely some 139 children, while 116 in Kyiv, some 99 in Kharkiv, some 68 in Chernihiv, some 46 in Kherson, some 44 in Mykolaiv, some 44 in Luhansk, some 28 in Zaporizhia, some 17 in Sumy, some 16 in Kyiv and 15 in Zhytomyr regions.

On May 8, it became known about the death of a 13-year-old girl, who was in one of the cars of a convoy of private cars, which were fired upon by the invaders on May 4 in Chuhuiv district of Kharkiv region.

On May 7, two girls aged 9 and 13 were wounded due to shelling by enemy troops in the villages of Bilohorivka and the village of Shypylivka in Luhansk region.

As a result of daily bombardments and shelling by the Russian armed forces of Ukrainian cities and villages, some 1,635 educational institutions were damaged. At the same time, 126 of them were completely destroyed.