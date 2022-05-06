Russia has lost almost 25,000 soldiers, 199 aircraft and 155 helicopters in Ukraine since start of invasion - General Staff

Total combat losses of the Russian aggressor from February 24 to May 6 amounted to about 24,900 Russian occupiers, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

"Total enemy combat losses from February 24 to May 5 are tentatively as follows: personnel: about 24,900 [plus 200 - number in the last day] eliminated, tanks – 1,110 (plus eight) units, armored combat vehicles – 2,686 (plus 35), artillery systems - 502 (plus three), MLRS - 171 (plus two), air defense equipment - 83, aircraft - 199 (plus three), helicopters - 155, motor vehicles and tankers - 1,926 (plus 19), ships/boats - 11(plus one), operational-tactical UAVs - 324 (plus 12), special equipment - 38, cruise missiles - 90 (plus one)," the AFU General Staff informed on Facebook on Friday.

The report notes that the greatest losses of the enemy (over the past 24 hours) were in Lymanske and Kurakhivske directions [in Donetsk region].