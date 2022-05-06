Facts

12:06 06.05.2022

Ukrainian military repel two enemy attacks, eliminate 32 invaders, 10 pieces of equipment – Skhid task force

Over the past 24 hours, in the area of responsibility of Skhid (East) task force, the Ukrainian military repelled two attacks of the aggressor and destroyed 32 enemy personnel and 10 pieces of equipment.

"Ukrainian soldiers of subordinate units and subdivisions of the Skhid operational and tactical grouping give a worthy repulse to Russian fascists daily. In particular, on May 5, our defenders repulsed two attacks by the occupiers. The losses of the enemy are: personnel - 32, three tanks, two BMP, one armoured vehicle, one armoured combat vehicle, one aircraft equipment, and two UAVs," a message published on Facebook on Thursday reads.

