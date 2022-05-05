Foreign Ministry: We hope that Hungary to contribute to unity in EU, including in terms of introducing embargo on oil from Russia, providing Ukraine with military assistance

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine hopes that Hungary will contribute to unity in the EU, including in terms of introducing the embargo in relation to the oil of the Russian Federation and the provision of military assistance to Ukraine, speaker of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry Oleh Nikolenko said.

"We hope that Hungary will contribute to unity in the EU, including in terms of introduction of embargo on Russian oil and the provision of military assistance to Ukraine," Nikolenko told the Interfax-Ukraine agency on Thursday.

He noted that Russia struck with missiles Zakarpattia - the Ukrainian region, bordering Hungary and on the territory of which the large Hungarian community of Ukraine lives. According to the speaker, this is another evidence that the war concerns not only Ukraine, but also Hungary, no matter how much Budapest tried to ignore this fact.

"Missile shelling leaves no doubt: Russian evil can only be overcome by joint efforts. It is not worth hoping that political concessions will quench the aggressive appetites of Russia. Putin does not distinguish nationalities when he orders his troops to destroy people. There are no partners or allies for him. He will definitely cause an insidious blow. This is only a matter of time and circumstances," he said.

Nikolenko recalled that Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba has already noted that without peace and security in Ukraine there would be no peace and security in Hungary.

"With a blow to Zakarpattia Putin brought the war closer to the Hungarian border. We in no way want the Hungarian people to experience those horrors that Ukrainians go through now. At the same time, Europe does not exist in vacuum. Each European country should make efforts to establish peace. Providing assistance in stopping Russia in Ukraine, Hungary will strengthen first of all its own security," he said.

Earlier, the Secretary of State of the Foreign Ministry of Hungary Tomasz Mentzer said that a missile blow to the Volovets station in Ukraine indicates that in Hungary they made the right decision when they have decided not to send weapons to war.