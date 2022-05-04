Facts

19:56 04.05.2022

USA is open to new sanctions against Russia – Biden

1 min read
The United States is always open to the introduction of new sanctions against Russia and will discuss this with partners in the G7, U.S. President Joe Biden has said.

During a speech at the White House Biden said the United States is always open to the introduction of additional sanctions.

The president said that this week he will consult with members of the G7 on this issue.

Earlier on Wednesday, Head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said that among the sanctions proposed by the European Commission for the sixth package are the disconnection of three Russian banks, including Sberbank, from the SWIFT international payment system, a ban on broadcasting in the EU of three major state-owned Russian television channels, as well as a ban on providing Russian companies with the services of a number of European specialists. In addition, the EC is proposing a phase-out of Russian oil imports, which von der Leyen said should take six months and be completed by the end of 2022. However, the EU countries have not yet agreed on a list of sanctions, the discussion will continue this week.

Tags: #sanctions #biden
