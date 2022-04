The Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Ukraine said that starting from April 29, 2022, it resumed its activities in Kyiv.

"Starting from April 29, 2022, the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Ukraine resumed its activities in Kyiv. The address of the Embassy has not changed; phone: +38 (044) 484 6940; fax: +38 (044) 484 6932," the embassy said on its website on Friday.