Russia has already lost 23,000 servicemen during war in Ukraine - AFU General Staff

Since the start of a full-scale military invasion of Ukraine, the Russian army has lost about 23,000 troops, including 200 in the last 24 hours, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said Friday.

"Total enemy combat losses from February 24 to April 29 are tentatively as follows: personnel - about 23,000 (plus 200) people eliminated, tanks - 986 (plus 16) units, armored combat vehicles – 2,418 (plus 29) units, artillery systems - 435 (plus four) units, MLRS - 151 units, air defense means - 73 (plus one) units, Aircraft - 189 (plus two) units, helicopters - 155 units, motor vehicles - 1,695 (plus seven) units, ships/boats - eight units, tanks with fuel and lubricants - 76, UAVs of operational-tactical level - 229 (plus 14), special equipment - 31, rocket launchers/missile launchers - four," the report says.

It specifies that the greatest losses in the past 24 hours the enemy suffered in the direction of Izium.